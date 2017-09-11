Game of Thrones characters as 1930s’ gangsters? Here’s what they’d look like

There is no denying the kind of impact Game of Thrones has had across the world. From complex plot twists to characters with detailed backstories, this is one of the most intricately laid out fictional worlds we've had in a while, thanks to its creator George RR Martin. With the penultimate season just finishing a while back, fans have been tackling no-GOT Sundays by coming up with plot theories and alternatives that would keep them occupied till 2019, when the final season is expected to air. Well, one such fan is artist Vlad Ricean, who has brought a new perspective to the existing characters. Experimenting with the looks, Ricean shared a series of images on Facebook, showing popular characters dressed like Gangsters during the early 30's in America. Ramsay Bolton and his dogs. A look that fits the scene and don't fail to notice 'Rick' in the background. (Source: Vlad Ricean/Facebook)

Tyrion Lannister, I drink and I know things.

Tyrion Lannister, continues to look mysterious and reliable at the same time. We guess, even in the 30s 'the imp' would have made it to the most favourite character list. (Source: Vlad Ricean/Facebook)

Daenerys Targaryen, the Queen on Dragons.

Three snakes instead of dragons, the Dragon Queen is sure to scare us less with those. However, Daenerys Targaryen, looks flawless as ever with her children and the black suit army. (Source: Vlad Ricean/Facebook)

You do know something, Jon Snow.

Jon Snow, like always, seems to be playing safe but with a touch of chivalry. A gun in one hand, a cap in the other seems to be the perfect depiction of our favourite Snow, or should we now say Aegon Targaryen. (Source: Vlad Ricean/Facebook)

Cersei Lannister, the badass queen.

Shrewd as ever, Cersei Lannister, seems to carry the evil wherever she goes. (Source: Vlad Ricean/Facebook)

Ramsay Bolton, the usual look.

The vicious Ramsay Bolton with his hounds and the suggestive sausage is equally terrifying here as he is in the series. (Source: Vlad Ricean/Facebook)

Tywin Lannister

Tywin Lannister seems to be playing Godfather in the 1930s. The stern look matched with an elite stance seems to do justice to the character we all hate so dearly. (Source: Vlad Ricean/Facebook)

Joffrey Baratheon, the forever complaining face.

Joffrey Baratheon continues to sport the devilish grin we all dread. Apt to his character, even during the 30s he seems to love torture tools more than anything else. (Source: Vlad Ricean/Facebook)

Sandor Clegane, aka The Hound.