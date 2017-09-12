Only in Express

What if Tim Burton made GAME OF THRONES, a dark fantasy?

Published on September 12, 2017 10:05 pm
  • game of thrones, got, got season 7, got s7, game of thrones cartoons, got cartoons, tim burton, game of thrones illustrations, jon snow, daenerys, night king, got cartoons instagram, indian express, indian express news

    Game of Thrones has enamoured viewers with its fantastical suspense. Even though Season 7 is off-air now, the TV series based on George RR Martin's novels have taken the world by a storm. Unleashing the show's key characters with a Tim Burton twist, Instagram page 'askandy' posted some cartoons and they soon went viral. From Jon Snow to Daenerys Targaryen and the Night King, these illustrations will leave you awestruck!

    When Jon Snow took a knife in his heart. (Source: askandy/Instagram)

    The Mother of Dragons Daenerys Taryaryen rides on Drogon. (Source: askandy/Instagram)

    The Night King's evil blue eyes. (Source: askandy/Instagram)

    Tyrion and Varys hatching the next plot? (Source: askandy/Instagram)

    Cersei set to rule on the Iron Throne? (Source: askandy/Instagram)

    Remember the encounter of Arya and The Hound? (Source: askandy/Instagram)

    The Red Woman aka Melisandre is all set to play the next trick. (Source: askandy/Instagram)

    A drink with Joffrey and the Mountain. (Source: askandy/Instagram)

    Hodor... Hodor... Hodor... Hold-the-door! (Source: askandy/Instagram)

    Littlefinger trying to misguide Sansa Stark. (Source: askandy/Instagram)

    Missandei and Grey Worm: Love till the end? (Source: askandy/Instagram)

    Brienne and Tormund: A sweet couple, eh? (Source: askandy/Instagram)

