23 funny zoo signboards that will leave you ROFL-ing!

Published on May 16, 2017 3:27 pm
    The main purpose of signboards or display boards is to pass on important message or information. But usually, when important things are said too directly it may seem quite blunt and uninteresting. So, to spice up thing, humour and sarcasm are the best way to let people know. However, not all signs that are funny are laden with sarcasm, sometimes it's just random and how the message is deciphered is just hilarious.

    And if road signs and signboards of shops were not enough, we noticed that even zoos have a few quirky notice boards, that will leave you in splits. Of course, it's a given that safety around wild animals is important and warning signs are a must, but what zoo authorities did with these double-meaning or random ones should not be missed.

    Interesting options (Source: ignur)

    Turned table. (Source: Thehype105/ reddit)

    Beware of 'tree fall'!(Source: igmur)

    Indigestion is not so pleasant. (Source: that_wildlife_girl_maddie)

    Nope, antacids don't work. (Source: SweetestSummer/ reddit)

    They always don't need to bite, you know! (Source: wcseducation/ Instagram)

    It an ideal case of smokey fish! (Source: jtrauen/ Instagram)

    Medium rare? (Source: tripadvisor)

    In case you didn't know, Kangaroos can break a few bones.(Source: Adam4000/ reddit)

    Of course, they do. (Source: igmur)

    For all birdwatcher. (Source: igmur)

    Because balanced diet is important. (Source: Bongo/Zoo Chat)

    Beware! (Source: slutvision/ Flickr)

    Lost in translation. (Source: igmur)

    What does "etc" mean!?(Source: shaunaksinha/ Instagram)

    Urine alert! (Source: jakbutt/ igmur)

    They can't even call it a sick day! (Source: igmur)

    Sad tales of translations! (Source: David Kolacek/signspotting)

    Don't feed your fingers. (Source: Tinie_Snipah/ reddit)

    South African humour! (Source: James Hill/ Flickr)

    Oops, a sexist mistake? (Source: verguy/ igmur)

    Indeed! (Source: okhristine/ Instagram)

