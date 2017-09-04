Teacher’s Day 2017: Funny teachers you DON’T want to mess with
-
Teaching is not a job for everyone, especially these days when oversmart kids come by the hundreds - always ready with a cheeky comeback or frustrating enough to drive someone nuts. But then, these are the people who will go on to lead the world, and teachers play a huge role in creating the right foundation. And while this is SUCH a huge responsibility, who says they can't have some fun while they're at it? These photos of classrooms, test papers and posters are a testament to the awesome sense of humour our teachers have, and why one should really think multiple times before messing with them. Enjoy! (Source: dubblechrisp/Reddit)
-
You'll think about this the next time you're trying to sneak a peek into your phone, won't you? (Source: iam_fat_guy_/Reddit)
-
Unfortunately my teachers didn't give me these options. (Source: lepotaters/Reddit)
-
From one Beyoncé fan to another... (Source: jamboxisready/Reddit)
-
The one in which you don't argue... unless you have a Time Turner! Do you? (Source: dhhqayg/Imgur)
-
Just so you know where your assignments are going. (Source: mrmegagamerz/Reddit)
-
I almost fell for this one. (Source: freakforfashion/Reddit)
-
Would you do this or just chicken out? (Source: thebeast5268/Reddit)
-
For the love of hashtags! (Source: r7vmvus/Imgur)
-
Life-savers. Yes, that's who they are. (Source: rosses/Reddit)