Only in Express

Teacher’s Day 2017: Funny teachers you DON’T want to mess with

Published on September 4, 2017 5:54 pm
  • happy teacher's day, happy teacher's day 2017, teacher's day, funny teachers, funny teachers posts, indian express, indian express news

    Teaching is not a job for everyone, especially these days when oversmart kids come by the hundreds - always ready with a cheeky comeback or frustrating enough to drive someone nuts. But then, these are the people who will go on to lead the world, and teachers play a huge role in creating the right foundation. And while this is SUCH a huge responsibility, who says they can't have some fun while they're at it? These photos of classrooms, test papers and posters are a testament to the awesome sense of humour our teachers have, and why one should really think multiple times before messing with them. Enjoy! (Source: dubblechrisp/Reddit)

  • happy teacher's day, happy teacher's day 2017, teacher's day, funny teachers, funny teachers posts, indian express, indian express news

    You'll think about this the next time you're trying to sneak a peek into your phone, won't you? (Source: iam_fat_guy_/Reddit)

  • happy teacher's day, happy teacher's day 2017, teacher's day, funny teachers, funny teachers posts, indian express, indian express news

    Unfortunately my teachers didn't give me these options. (Source: lepotaters/Reddit)

  • happy teacher's day, happy teacher's day 2017, teacher's day, funny teachers, funny teachers posts, indian express, indian express news

    From one Beyoncé fan to another... (Source: jamboxisready/Reddit)

  • happy teacher's day, happy teacher's day 2017, teacher's day, funny teachers, funny teachers posts, indian express, indian express news

    The one in which you don't argue... unless you have a Time Turner! Do you? (Source: dhhqayg/Imgur)

  • happy teacher's day, happy teacher's day 2017, teacher's day, funny teachers, funny teachers posts, indian express, indian express news

    Just so you know where your assignments are going. (Source: mrmegagamerz/Reddit)

  • happy teacher's day, happy teacher's day 2017, teacher's day, funny teachers, funny teachers posts, indian express, indian express news

    I almost fell for this one. (Source: freakforfashion/Reddit)

  • happy teacher's day, happy teacher's day 2017, teacher's day, funny teachers, funny teachers posts, indian express, indian express news

    Would you do this or just chicken out? (Source: thebeast5268/Reddit)

  • happy teacher's day, happy teacher's day 2017, teacher's day, funny teachers, funny teachers posts, indian express, indian express news

    For the love of hashtags! (Source: r7vmvus/Imgur)

  • happy teacher's day, happy teacher's day 2017, teacher's day, funny teachers, funny teachers posts, indian express, indian express news

    Life-savers. Yes, that's who they are. (Source: rosses/Reddit)

More from this section

    1. No Comments.

    Best of Express