12 hilarious ‘worst’ first date tweets that will leave you ROFL-ing
Those who have been on first dates know how extremely awkward they sometimes could be. However much the prospects of meeting someone new and getting to know them seem exciting, first dates for most end up being a comedy/tragedy/dramedy of errors for a lot of us. Opinions, mannerisms and body language, there is in fact a lot that could turn off a prospective girlfriend/boyfriend. Though these make for apt 'lessons on how the first date shouldn't be', they also make for hilarious stories. People have often taken to Twitter to tell the world about their #worstfirstdates, especially after popular TV host Jimmy Fallon did a hashtag Twitter session on the same too. Click through to see some of the hilarious worst first date experiences people had!
Well, what better time to remember your ex than on a first date! (Source: Austin Parks/Twitter)
Just the obsessive, self-indulgent boyfriend material you don't want. (Source: Kim C/Twitter)
A la Ross from F.R.I.E.N.D.S? (Source: Megan Mace/Twitter)
(Source: Linda Childers/Twitter)
We are all about splitting the bill, but this?! (Source: K./Twitter)
(Source: Rebecca/Twitter)
"We have decided to say Hi to each other at the church from now on." (Source: Chris Konya/Twitter)
'What chivalry?" (Source: Mona Rakeze/Twitter)
(Source: Sarah Fitzpatrick/Twitter)
(Source: dan mentos/Twitter)
"Yes, and have you watched this extremely cute cat video in which the cat isn't doing anything spectacular?" (Source: Brent/Twitter)
"I have something to tell you, Steve."(Source: Molly Hodgdon/Twitter)