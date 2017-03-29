Latest News
  • 12 hilarious ‘worst’ first date tweets that will leave you ROFL-ing

12 hilarious ‘worst’ first date tweets that will leave you ROFL-ing

Updated on March 29, 2017 4:18 pm
  • worst first dates, worst dates, hilarious worst first dates tweets, hilarious tweets on worst first dates, first dates gone wrong tweets, first dates gone wrong hilarious, indian express, indian express news, trending, trending news

    Those who have been on first dates know how extremely awkward they sometimes could be. However much the prospects of meeting someone new and getting to know them seem exciting, first dates for most end up being a comedy/tragedy/dramedy of errors for a lot of us. Opinions, mannerisms and body language, there is in fact a lot that could turn off a prospective girlfriend/boyfriend. Though these make for apt 'lessons on how the first date shouldn't be', they also make for hilarious stories. People have often taken to Twitter to tell the world about their #worstfirstdates, especially after popular TV host Jimmy Fallon did a hashtag Twitter session on the same too. Click through to see some of the hilarious worst first date experiences people had!

  • worst first dates, worst dates, hilarious worst first dates tweets, hilarious tweets on worst first dates, first dates gone wrong tweets, first dates gone wrong hilarious, indian express, indian express news, trending, trending news

    Well, what better time to remember your ex than on a first date! (Source: Austin Parks/Twitter)

  • worst first dates, worst dates, hilarious worst first dates tweets, hilarious tweets on worst first dates, first dates gone wrong tweets, first dates gone wrong hilarious, indian express, indian express news, trending, trending news

    Just the obsessive, self-indulgent boyfriend material you don't want. (Source: Kim C/Twitter)

  • worst first dates, worst dates, hilarious worst first dates tweets, hilarious tweets on worst first dates, first dates gone wrong tweets, first dates gone wrong hilarious, indian express, indian express news, trending, trending news

    A la Ross from F.R.I.E.N.D.S? (Source: Megan Mace/Twitter)

  • worst first dates, worst dates, hilarious worst first dates tweets, hilarious tweets on worst first dates, first dates gone wrong tweets, first dates gone wrong hilarious, indian express, indian express news, trending, trending news

    (Source: Linda Childers/Twitter)

  • worst first dates, worst dates, hilarious worst first dates tweets, hilarious tweets on worst first dates, first dates gone wrong tweets, first dates gone wrong hilarious, indian express, indian express news, trending, trending news

    We are all about splitting the bill, but this?! (Source: K./Twitter)

  • worst first dates, worst dates, hilarious worst first dates tweets, hilarious tweets on worst first dates, first dates gone wrong tweets, first dates gone wrong hilarious, indian express, indian express news, trending, trending news

    (Source: Rebecca/Twitter)

  • worst first dates, worst dates, hilarious worst first dates tweets, hilarious tweets on worst first dates, first dates gone wrong tweets, first dates gone wrong hilarious, indian express, indian express news, trending, trending news

    "We have decided to say Hi to each other at the church from now on." (Source: Chris Konya/Twitter)

  • worst first dates, worst dates, hilarious worst first dates tweets, hilarious tweets on worst first dates, first dates gone wrong tweets, first dates gone wrong hilarious, indian express, indian express news, trending, trending news

    'What chivalry?" (Source: Mona Rakeze/Twitter)

  • worst first dates, worst dates, hilarious worst first dates tweets, hilarious tweets on worst first dates, first dates gone wrong tweets, first dates gone wrong hilarious, indian express, indian express news, trending, trending news

    (Source: Sarah Fitzpatrick/Twitter)

  • worst first dates, worst dates, hilarious worst first dates tweets, hilarious tweets on worst first dates, first dates gone wrong tweets, first dates gone wrong hilarious, indian express, indian express news, trending, trending news

    (Source: dan mentos/Twitter)

  • worst first dates, worst dates, hilarious worst first dates tweets, hilarious tweets on worst first dates, first dates gone wrong tweets, first dates gone wrong hilarious, indian express, indian express news, trending, trending news

    "Yes, and have you watched this extremely cute cat video in which the cat isn't doing anything spectacular?" (Source: Brent/Twitter)

  • worst first dates, worst dates, hilarious worst first dates tweets, hilarious tweets on worst first dates, first dates gone wrong tweets, first dates gone wrong hilarious, indian express, indian express news, trending, trending news

    "I have something to tell you, Steve."(Source: Molly Hodgdon/Twitter)

More from this section

    Best of Express