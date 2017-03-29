12 hilarious ‘worst’ first date tweets that will leave you ROFL-ing

Those who have been on first dates know how extremely awkward they sometimes could be. However much the prospects of meeting someone new and getting to know them seem exciting, first dates for most end up being a comedy/tragedy/dramedy of errors for a lot of us. Opinions, mannerisms and body language, there is in fact a lot that could turn off a prospective girlfriend/boyfriend. Though these make for apt 'lessons on how the first date shouldn't be', they also make for hilarious stories. People have often taken to Twitter to tell the world about their #worstfirstdates, especially after popular TV host Jimmy Fallon did a hashtag Twitter session on the same too. Click through to see some of the hilarious worst first date experiences people had!