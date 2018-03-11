1 / 15

Love word play? Love to come up with witty and funny responses to lame (disputed) questions? Adore Shashi Tharoor? If you are one who'd rather give a twisted answer to a straight question and leave people in splits or get them to roll their eyes ever so often, then this compilation of funny and witty question-answers is for you. Just to get you started on the ride of hilarity — Did you hear about the guy who lost the left side of his body? He's alright now. (Designed By: Rajan Sharma)