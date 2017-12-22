1 / 10

When you think of bananas, what are the amazing things that come to your mind -- well, say apart from banoffee pie? Okay, for some, it may be delicious pancakes but have you ever thought of banana as an art? Say a canvas to draw or to carve out most spectacular structures? If you haven't then prepared to be surprised with these stunning 'fruitdoodle' created by Stephan Brusche who uses bananas for his art. From painting classical paintings or biblical scene to his favourite movie character, he uses the ballpoint pen for his creations. Click through to see some of the work from his collection. (Source: isteef.com)