From Wonder Woman to Cinderella: This photographer re-imagined popular female fantasy characters as moms-to-be, and it’s beautiful!

Motherhood is pretty magical. The journey through pregnancy to the birth of a child is no less than a miracle. Though it can be pretty stressful accompanied with various changes on body and mind, it is truly an exceptional phenomenon cherished by all mothers. And as would-be-moms now like to preserve the beautiful journey through maternity photoshoots, it's only apt that it is celebrated through a magical process. So, a Brazilian photographer, a mommy herself, has been photographing moms-to-be as popular fantasy characters. (Source: Vanessa Firme)

From Bella in Beauty and the Beast to DC Comics' Wonder Woman, the series has taken Instagram by storm and people can't have enough of the magical experience. The photographer re-imagined what it would look like if these princesses entered motherhood and it's beautiful and surreal. (Source: Vanessa Firme)

Talking to the indianexpress.com Vanessa Firme of the GraviDiva says, it was a coincidence how the project started. She received a custom-made dress 'Bella' dress from Amada Mae, who specialises in maternity dresses, during the time Beauty and the Beast film released. "Coincidentally I was with a client, with the daughter that was going to be born, Bella would be called...Everything conspired,"Firme said in an email interview. (Source: Vanessa Firme)

With the extraordinary response, their Bella series received the garment store made dresses of other Disney princesses and presented to her for further shoots. (Source: Vanessa Firme)

"When we saw all of Brazil was engaged in the concept because of the demand generated from the photo shoots we did, It was very gratifying for us." Now that her series has reached beyond borders she said, "There are no words to thank for everything received from all over the world," the mother of two added. (Source: Vanessa Firme)

Talking how Wonder Woman became part of this series, the 37-year-old explained, "I always thought pregnancy is the most powerful stage in a woman's life, for generating and protecting a life within her." Hence, it was only natural that Wonder Woman got a rightful spot in her series. (Source: Vanessa Firme)

The self-taught photographer who wanted to capture the female body transformation says, it was accidental how she ventured into maternity photoshoot. (Source: Vanessa Firme)

She says in Brazil, the culture of photograph ing women is restricted to either sensual images or taking pictures of pregnant women. "So a pregnant woman, named Soyanne, whom I owe a lot...asked me to apply the concept of beauty and photography transformation in her. It was a great success and soon I had the busy schedule of pregnant women wanting the same." (Source: Vanessa Firme)