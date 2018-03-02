1 / 10

Kanat Nurtazin, a resident of Astana, Kazakhstan, not only travels around the world, but is a self-taught artist whose style of superimposing intricate and fascinating leaf-cuttings on the landscapes is a feast for the eyes. The 26-year-old has a project called '100 Methods of Drawing', in which he experiments with different ways of drawing. He recently travelled to Agra and Goa in India and the result were some magical pictures of the Taj Mahal and the beaches of Goa, with quirky juxtapositions — from Mahatma Gandhi to a still from the Life of Pi — on them. Scroll down to see more of them. (Source: Photo by Kanat Nurtazin/Instagram)