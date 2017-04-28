15 famous personalities who died on their birthday

Life always surprises us. Filled with numerous twists and turns, it never follows a particular pattern. Nothing is certain about life. Neither can we choose the day of our birth, nor the time of our death. However, as luck would have it, there are a chosen few for whom, life, very strangely, came a full circle. Among the very few, these 15 famous people died on the same day they were born. Sadly, for them, birthdays, that are always associated with cheer, took a rather morose turn.



WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE: The famous English playwright and poet was born on April 23, 1564 and passed away on April 23, 1616. (Source: Thinkstock Images)

INGRID BERGMAN: The beautiful actress who gave several memorable performances was born on August 29, 1915, and died on August 29, 1982. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

OTTO KRUGER: An American actor, he began his career in 1900. He was most prolific during the 1930s and 1940s, and perfected the act of a charming villain. He was born on September 6, 1885, in Ohio, United States, and died on the same day in 1974. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

SIDNEY BECHET: Considered one of the most notable soloists in jazz, he was born on May 14 1897, and passed away on the same day in 1959. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

SWEDE RISBERG: He was a Major League Baseball shortstop, and is best known for his involvement in the 1919 Black Sox scandal. He was born on October 13, 1894 and passed away on the same day in 1975. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

NAN GREY: She was an American film actress, and was born as Eschal Loleet Grey Miller. Born on July 25, 1918 in Houston, Texas, Grey died on the same day in 1993. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

MIKE DOUGLAS: He was an American singer and entertainer. Douglas was born on August 11, 1920 and passed away on August 11, 2006, at the age of 86. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

MEL STREET: King Malachi Street, commonly known as Mel Street, was an American country music singer. He was born on October 21, 1935 and died on the same day in 1978. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

JEAN PICCARD: He was a Swiss-born American chemist, engineer, professor and high-altitude balloonist. He invented clustered high-altitude balloons, and also the plastic balloon, with his wife Jeannette. He was born on January 28, 1884 and passed away on the same day in 1963. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

IAN MARTER: English actor and writer, Marter is known for his role as Harry Sullivan in the BBC science-fiction television series Doctor Who from December 1974 to September 1975. The actor was born on October 28, 1944 and passed away on the same day in 1986. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

GRACE BRADLEY: She was an American film actress who acted in several films during the 1930s. She was born on September 21, 1913 and died on the same day in 2010. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

GERTRUDE ASTOR: She was an American actress who gave several memorable performances between 1915 and 1962. The actress was born onn November 9, 1887 and died on the same day in 1977. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

FRAN WARREN: Frances Wolfe, known by her stage name, Fran Warren, was a popular American singer. She was born on March 4, 1926 and died on the same day in 2013. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

FRANKLIN DELANO ROOSEVELT JR: American lawyer, politician, and businessman who served as the United States Congressman from New York from 1949 to 1955, Franklin Delano Roosevelt Jr was born on August 17, 1914 and passed away on the same day in 1988. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)