Exam time: These funny tweets bring back school and college memories
-
School and college days leave you with unforgettable memories — some are sweet, others are bitter — but all of them are extremely special. From sitting on the last bench to bunking classes and getting caught while cheating in exams, there are umpteen memorable moments. A Twitter account @SchoolAnswers posted some funny posts that will bring back those memories. Take a look at these hilarious tweets.
Handwriting woes! (Source: @SchooIAnswer/Twitter)
-
Math problems! (Source: @SchooIAnswer/Twitter)
-
School vs college! (Source: @SchooIAnswer/Twitter)
-
Haha! (Source: @SchooIAnswer/Twitter)
-
Most comforting ever! (Source: @SchooIAnswer/Twitter)
-
Keep cramming! (Source: @SchooIAnswer/Twitter)
-
If only! (Source: @SchooIAnswer/Twitter)
-
Late for class? Run to the canteen! (Source: @SchooIAnswer/Twitter)
-
Life problems! (Source: @SchooIAnswer/Twitter)
-
Sigh! (Source: @SchooIAnswer/Twitter)