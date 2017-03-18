Latest News

Exam time: These funny tweets bring back school and college memories

Updated on March 18, 2017 4:15 pm
    School and college days leave you with unforgettable memories — some are sweet, others are bitter — but all of them are extremely special. From sitting on the last bench to bunking classes and getting caught while cheating in exams, there are umpteen memorable moments. A Twitter account @SchoolAnswers posted some funny posts that will bring back those memories. Take a look at these hilarious tweets.

    Handwriting woes! (Source: @SchooIAnswer/Twitter)

    Math problems! (Source: @SchooIAnswer/Twitter)

    School vs college! (Source: @SchooIAnswer/Twitter)

    Haha! (Source: @SchooIAnswer/Twitter)

    Most comforting ever! (Source: @SchooIAnswer/Twitter)

    Keep cramming! (Source: @SchooIAnswer/Twitter)

    If only! (Source: @SchooIAnswer/Twitter)

    Late for class? Run to the canteen! (Source: @SchooIAnswer/Twitter)

    Life problems! (Source: @SchooIAnswer/Twitter)

    Sigh! (Source: @SchooIAnswer/Twitter)

