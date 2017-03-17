Latest News
  • Exam time: Read these funny school answers from exam papers and keep LOL-ing

Exam time: Read these funny school answers from exam papers and keep LOL-ing

Updated on March 17, 2017 4:12 pm
  • exam 2017, boards 2017, board exams, exam stress free, exam stress, exam time, exam, exam papers, exam answers, funny school answers, funny answers, funny exam time answers, exam funny school kids answers, indian express, indian express news

    Exam time is stressful. With so much to memorise and learn, students tend to get confused and end up writing something totally different from what they are supposed to. A Twitter account @SchoolAnswers posted hilarious tweets and they make for great stress busters. Read some funny answers by school kids in exam papers here.

    So accurate! (Source: @SchooIAnswer/Twitter)

  • exam 2017, boards 2017, board exams, exam stress free, exam stress, exam time, exam, exam papers, exam answers, funny school answers, funny answers, funny exam time answers, exam funny school kids answers, indian express, indian express news

    Wasn't he doing so good? (Source: @SchooIAnswer/Twitter)

  • exam 2017, boards 2017, board exams, exam stress free, exam stress, exam time, exam, exam papers, exam answers, funny school answers, funny answers, funny exam time answers, exam funny school kids answers, indian express, indian express news

    A+ for creativity! (Source: @SchooIAnswer/Twitter)

  • exam 2017, boards 2017, board exams, exam stress free, exam stress, exam time, exam, exam papers, exam answers, funny school answers, funny answers, funny exam time answers, exam funny school kids answers, indian express, indian express news

    What a way to set things right! (Source: @SchooIAnswer/Twitter)

  • exam 2017, boards 2017, board exams, exam stress free, exam stress, exam time, exam, exam papers, exam answers, funny school answers, funny answers, funny exam time answers, exam funny school kids answers, indian express, indian express news

    Wow! (Source: @SchooIAnswer/Twitter)

  • exam 2017, boards 2017, board exams, exam stress free, exam stress, exam time, exam, exam papers, exam answers, funny school answers, funny answers, funny exam time answers, exam funny school kids answers, indian express, indian express news

    Could you ever imagine continents could be misspelled like this too? (Source: @SchooIAnswer/Twitter)

  • exam 2017, boards 2017, board exams, exam stress free, exam stress, exam time, exam, exam papers, exam answers, funny school answers, funny answers, funny exam time answers, exam funny school kids answers, indian express, indian express news

    Nailed it! (Source: @SchooIAnswer/Twitter)

  • exam 2017, boards 2017, board exams, exam stress free, exam stress, exam time, exam, exam papers, exam answers, funny school answers, funny answers, funny exam time answers, exam funny school kids answers, indian express, indian express news

    Isn't that what all of us need? (Source: @SchooIAnswer/Twitter)

  • exam 2017, boards 2017, board exams, exam stress free, exam stress, exam time, exam, exam papers, exam answers, funny school answers, funny answers, funny exam time answers, exam funny school kids answers, indian express, indian express news

    That looks like fun! (Source: @SchooIAnswer/Twitter)

  • exam 2017, boards 2017, board exams, exam stress free, exam stress, exam time, exam, exam papers, exam answers, funny school answers, funny answers, funny exam time answers, exam funny school kids answers, indian express, indian express news

    Here's a cat! (Source: @SchooIAnswer/Twitter)

More from this section

    Best of Express