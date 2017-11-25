1 / 17

Scrambled, steamed, baked, boiled or folded into an omelette — there are many choices to have an egg. But, have you ever tried gorging on an artsy egg? An Instagram artist, who doesn't wish to reveal his name, makes stunning egg art and post pictures online. "I’ve only had my egg account for a little over a month and at this point, I’m not really saying much about myself, but I'll tell you this... I’m a 20-year-old guy from a town just outside Mexico City. I now live in the city of Monterrey in northern Mexico because I'm in college studying to be a doctor!" he told indianexpress.com in an exclusive chat. Check out the amazing pictures from the Instagram account The Egg Exhibit. (Source: the_eggshibit/Instagram)