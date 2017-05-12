Disney princesses struggle with sexual abuse and drug overdose in this thought-provoking photo series

Did the Disney princesses really live happily ever after? Photographer Shannon Dermody reimagined what the princesses would go through if they were living in today's times. Juxtaposing fantasy with reality, he captured Belle, Snow White, Jasmine and other princesses in a distressing state, and the pictures have gone viral. From sexual violence to drug abuse and pollution — he brings the plight of women to the fore. Steal a glance at how he shows the ugly truth with this photo series. (Source: Shannon Dermody Photography/Facebook)