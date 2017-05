Deepika Padukone re-imagined as Disney princesses: From Snow White to Cinderella

Snow White, Cinderella, Jasmine, Rapunzel, Ariel, Belle and Merida… Padukone fits the bill as each one of the princesses! And if that wasn’t enough, she looks perfect as the Cat Woman too. Wow! We can’t help but say that the looks are simply bewitching and spellbinding. Don’t be astonished if you fly away into the fairy tale books again after looking at the pictures. Don't believe us? A certain fan page of Padukone on Instagram actually reimagined the 31-year-old as all the Disney princesses. Collecting many of her looks together from red carpets, movie scenes and public events, they matched them with photos of the princesses, and result is just brilliant. Don’t be astonished if you fly away into the fairy tale books again after looking at the pictures. (Source: deepika.padukone.fanpage/Instagram)