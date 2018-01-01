1 / 17

A quick look through the Internet is all you need to see a variety of comics, some funny, others mushy, others sad and so many others that are near-accurate despcriptions of our lives. A dark comedy is, however, a rare find. Martin Rosner, a 23-year-old Computer Science student from Croatia, started making illustrations with a twisted sense of humour that will leave you taken aback, but funnily so, each time. Talking to indianexpress.com, Rosner said he started making them because he "wanted to create". Mostly strips with not more than four clips, Rosner's illustrations came to be known as Hot Paper Comics and show how life might just take an unexpected turn, yet seem funny (to us, mostly). From bananas to sharks to Robespierre, Rosner's comics feature a wide variety of characters. (Source: Photo by Hot Paper Comics/Imgur)