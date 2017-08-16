Dalai Lama loves pulling beards! From Ramdev Baba to Russell Brand, here’s proof

People were in for a jolly surprise when Dalai Lama tugged at Ramdev Baba’s beard, and the yoga guru took it sportingly and did not mind. His Holiness was in no mood of letting go of it and then gently poked at Ramdev’s midriff in jest. But it seems it isn't the first time that he did it! In fact, a lot of his pictures — in which he tugs at others' beards — are circulating online. While we do not know the source of all the images, an Imgur user named 'chin4catsunflower' has posted a lot of such pictures online, and then we scouted around for some more. Take a look at the pictures here. (Source: ANI/Twitter)