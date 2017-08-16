Dalai Lama loves pulling beards! From Ramdev Baba to Russell Brand, here’s proof
-
People were in for a jolly surprise when Dalai Lama tugged at Ramdev Baba’s beard, and the yoga guru took it sportingly and did not mind. His Holiness was in no mood of letting go of it and then gently poked at Ramdev’s midriff in jest. But it seems it isn't the first time that he did it! In fact, a lot of his pictures — in which he tugs at others' beards — are circulating online. While we do not know the source of all the images, an Imgur user named 'chin4catsunflower' has posted a lot of such pictures online, and then we scouted around for some more. Take a look at the pictures here. (Source: ANI/Twitter)
-
Actor-comedian Russell Brand and Dalai Lama at a youth event in Manchester, UK, back in 2012! (Source: chin4catsunflower/imgur)
-
Award-winning new-age musician, composer, producer and videographer Dean Evenson and Dalai Lama! The latter even appeared in one of Evenson's music videos. (Source: chin4catsunflower/imgur)
-
Ramdev Baba and Dalai Lama, apparently at the 2016 edition of the World Peace and Harmony Summit! (Source: chin4catsunflower/imgur)
-
American rocker-musician Phil Void and Dalai Lama, apparently at the latter's monastery in Dharamsala in 2008! (Source: chin4catsunflower/imgur)
-
Muslim priest Mohammed Usman Shariff and Dalai Lama, during the latter's 78th birthday celebrations at a Tibetan Buddhist monastery in Bylakuppe, in 2013. There is Hindu priest Shivratri Deshikendra in the background. (Source: AP)
-
HH Catholica Bava and Dalai Lama at apparently the St Thomas Church in Alappuzzha. (Source: http://alappuzhaorthodoxchurch.org/gallery.html)
-
A Russian monk and Dalai Lama! (Source: chin4catsunflower/imgur)
-
Global health expert Prof Jonathan Patz and Dalai Lama during conversations around environmental ethics in 2011. (Source: chin4catsunflower/imgur)
-
Rabbi Zalman Schachter-Shalomi and Dalai Lama at a conference. (Source: Pinterest)