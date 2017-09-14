Costume cats or Daenerys’ dragons: A Game of Thrones makeover?
-
Did you think there is no bigger Game of Thrones' fan than you? Well, think twice because the fantasy drama series seem to have found a loyal fan following among the felines as well. Cats are channeling their inner fashion icons and are turning into alluring dragon cats, with the fur on their back made to look like dragon-spikes. Okay, relax. It is not that the cats have suddenly developed a sense of style. It is their owners, some of whom have even got their pets' fur coloured and trimmed, because well it is not easy being a dragon, is it? In case you are a Game of Thrones' fan with a cat who looks bored all the time back home, we suggest you give him a Viseryon/Drogon/Rhaegal makeover too, unless you want him to feel left out and sad. (Source: Photo by (Old Tires Planters Tire Painting/Youtube))
-
"I wanted dragon spikes but got pyramids instead. The barber has scratches all over his now." (Source: Photo by (Old Tires Planters Tire Painting/Youtube))
-
"Do you like my back? Meow!" (Source: Photo by (Old Tires Planters Tire Painting/Youtube))
-
"Neon it up, baby!" (So you don't trip over me and fall in the dark, again!) (Source: Photo by (Old Tires Planters Tire Painting/Youtube))
-
"I 'meow' and know things." (Source: Photo by (Old Tires Planters Tire Painting/Youtube))
-
"I have fur wings. I can fly." (Source: Photo by (Old Tires Planters Tire Painting/Youtube))
-
"After years and years of training, I can finally call myself a dragon." (Source: Photo by (Old Tires Planters Tire Painting/Youtube))
-
"I am scarier than my slave." (Source: Photo by (Old Tires Planters Tire Painting/Youtube))
-
"What you lookin' at?" (Source: Photo by (Old Tires Planters Tire Painting/Youtube))