11 creepy ‘fraanship’ messages that most women get on Facebook

Social media websites like Facebook and Twitter always keep us updated about what is happening around. But, if you're a woman, and active on Facebook, you must have come across certain messages that are well... let's just say startling. That's in the beginning, but then you get used to them because there are no dearth of perverts lurking on the Internet. "Hi, pls frandship," "Hi beautiful," "Nice dp" are just a few of the creative one-liners that come our way. Dedicated to all of them, an Instagram page called creepyboysmessaging has crowd-sourced screenshots of such creepy messages women have received on the Internet. Click through to see some of the funniest (and creepiest) of all of them. (Source: creepyguysmessaging/Instagram)