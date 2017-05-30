These comics show romantic relationships with a funny twist, and you’ll identify with most of them
It is easy to fall in love, but difficult to stay in love. And once you start living with your partner, there are a lot of things you need to adjust with. Putting that in the spotlight and more, illustrator and graphic designer Yehuda Adi Devir described his life with his wife, but with a quirky twist. The funny angle in all the day-to-day situations will leave you in splits. Steal a glance at a few such cartoons here.
A walk in the park! (Source: Yehuda Devir/Instagram/Facebook)
Her magic touch. (Source: Yehuda Devir/Instagram/Facebook)
Bad hair day. (Source: Yehuda Devir/Instagram/Facebook)
How it's always my turn to do the dishes? (Source: Yehuda Devir/Instagram/Facebook)
Holiday leftovers. (Source: Yehuda Devir/Instagram/Facebook)
Typical night out. (Source: Yehuda Devir/Instagram/Facebook)
Every time I think of shaving! (Source: Yehuda Devir/Instagram/Facebook)
Valentine's Day! (Source: Yehuda Devir/Instagram/Facebook)
Every morning! (Source: Yehuda Devir/Instagram/Facebook)
Travel pillow. (Source: Yehuda Devir/Instagram/Facebook)
Sweet dreams. (Source: Yehuda Devir/Instagram/Facebook)