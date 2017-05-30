Latest News
  • These comics show romantic relationships with a funny twist, and you’ll identify with most of them

These comics show romantic relationships with a funny twist, and you’ll identify with most of them

Updated on May 30, 2017 11:55 pm
  • relationship, love, funny comics, romantic relationships, love couples, love cartoons, relationship comics, lover cartoons, indian express, indian express news

    It is easy to fall in love, but difficult to stay in love. And once you start living with your partner, there are a lot of things you need to adjust with. Putting that in the spotlight and more, illustrator and graphic designer Yehuda Adi Devir described his life with his wife, but with a quirky twist. The funny angle in all the day-to-day situations will leave you in splits. Steal a glance at a few such cartoons here.

    A walk in the park! (Source: Yehuda Devir/Instagram/Facebook)

  • relationship, love, funny comics, romantic relationships, love couples, love cartoons, relationship comics, lover cartoons, indian express, indian express news

    Her magic touch. (Source: Yehuda Devir/Instagram/Facebook)

  • relationship, love, funny comics, romantic relationships, love couples, love cartoons, relationship comics, lover cartoons, indian express, indian express news

    Bad hair day. (Source: Yehuda Devir/Instagram/Facebook)

  • relationship, love, funny comics, romantic relationships, love couples, love cartoons, relationship comics, lover cartoons, indian express, indian express news

    How it's always my turn to do the dishes? (Source: Yehuda Devir/Instagram/Facebook)

  • relationship, love, funny comics, romantic relationships, love couples, love cartoons, relationship comics, lover cartoons, indian express, indian express news

    Holiday leftovers. (Source: Yehuda Devir/Instagram/Facebook)

  • relationship, love, funny comics, romantic relationships, love couples, love cartoons, relationship comics, lover cartoons, indian express, indian express news

    Typical night out. (Source: Yehuda Devir/Instagram/Facebook)

  • relationship, love, funny comics, romantic relationships, love couples, love cartoons, relationship comics, lover cartoons, indian express, indian express news

    Every time I think of shaving! (Source: Yehuda Devir/Instagram/Facebook)

  • relationship, love, funny comics, romantic relationships, love couples, love cartoons, relationship comics, lover cartoons, indian express, indian express news

    Valentine's Day! (Source: Yehuda Devir/Instagram/Facebook)

  • relationship, love, funny comics, romantic relationships, love couples, love cartoons, relationship comics, lover cartoons, indian express, indian express news

    Every morning! (Source: Yehuda Devir/Instagram/Facebook)

  • relationship, love, funny comics, romantic relationships, love couples, love cartoons, relationship comics, lover cartoons, indian express, indian express news

    Travel pillow. (Source: Yehuda Devir/Instagram/Facebook)

  • relationship, love, funny comics, romantic relationships, love couples, love cartoons, relationship comics, lover cartoons, indian express, indian express news

    Sweet dreams. (Source: Yehuda Devir/Instagram/Facebook)

More from this section

    1. No Comments.

    Best of Express