While people across the world are gearing up for the festive season, there are millions starving and dying in the civil war going on in Yemen. The war, which began in 2015, has displaced and destroyed the lives of many. To highlight the same Polish artist Igor Dobrowolski came up with a series of thought provoking bill boards that not only bring out the contrast but also make one wonder about the atrocities happening around the world. Titled the Christmas in Yemen project, the street artist mixed Christmas photos with images of the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Yemen. To add more depth and meaning to his work the artist has backed his photographs with a series of facts and figures that have been quoted by news agencies and organisation. We have used the same to avoid losing the essence of the project. (Source: Igor Dobrowolski/Facebook)