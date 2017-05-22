Chandler Bing’s sarcasm and wit to help you keep going on Mondays

In spite of what you wanted, and against your wishes Monday has arrived, again. The joy you felt during the weekends was too short-lived and you are back to the misery. The journey from Monday to Friday seems like an endless wait, but not the one from Friday to Monday. The weekends get over in a jiffy, and just when you begin to work on the plans you had made for the weekend, Monday arrives with a bang. Life appears meaningless again, and you find no purpose in working. But don't be misled into thinking it happens only with you. With life panning out the way it does, we are all disillusioned and disappointed. Leading the pack is our favourite character from the television sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S- Chandler Bing. Though we love all the characters equally, but if there is one who gets us, it is Bing. Let these 10 quotes by him on the futility of life help you get over the drudgery.



Chandler Bing is the soulmate we never had.