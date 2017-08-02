15 unbelievable celebrity lookalikes, it’s difficult to make out the difference

It is generally believed that all of us have have seven doppelgangers in the world- those who are not related to us but look disturbingly similar. The thought can be amusing as well as disconcerting, but not entirely unbelievable. And if you still have some doubt then you must take a look at all those people who resemble celebrities. The list is long and may even jolt you but the resemble is uncanny. And believe us, things do not end here. Sometimes even two celebrities look like each other. And if you are thinking we are making this up, then you must look at the list we have compiled, and then judge things for yourself. Go on, check it for yourself.

Priyanka Chopra is winning hearts all over the world and while there many who want to be like her, Navpreet Banga, a weightlifter by profession clearly looks like her. This 22-year-old Vancouver-based YouTuber, lifter and fitness vlogger has more than 1,00,000 followers on Instagram. (Source: browngirllifts/Instagram)

Over the years there have been countless men who have tried to emulate Shahrukh Khan's mannerisms, but Haider Maqbool from Srinagar clearly comes as close to the actor as possible. (Source: Haider Maqbool/Facebook)

You might argue that Harman Baweja looks different now and the comparison no longer stands but he did, at one point, resembled fellow actor Hrithik Roshan in more ways than one. (Source: File Photo)

Instagram user April Gloria looks disturbingly like the 28-year-old singer. In fact several newspapers have also pointed out to this resemblance. (Source: april_gloria/Instagram)

Pop sensation Justin Bieber maybe yet to perform in Pakistan but he already has a look alike in the country. Omer Khalil, a resident of Rawalpindi resembles the singer and is completely aware of it. (Source: Omer Khalil/Facebook)

Before you raise your eyebrows, just look at the picture and then contest our claim? Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun tendulkar does resemble the pop singer and there is no way you can deny this. (Source: File Photo)

The look-alike(s) of Virat Kohli clearly does not end. There is a doppelganger of the Indian skipper at Pakistan who works at Domino’s Pizza’s outlet at Shaheed-e-Milat. (Source: File Photo)

While India was playing against New Zealand last year and fans were cheering for Virat Kohli, there was a lookalike of the skipper who gladly clicked selfies with the crowd. (Source: File Photo)

This analogy has been drawn so often that there remains little doubt. Tennis star Roger Federer and actor Arbaaz Khan are related somewhere and tell us if you find it ever. (Source: File Photo)

Mardee Shackleford, a waitress from California disturbingly resembles Miley Cyrus and the result is for all to see. In fact, according to a report in the Seventeen, Miley Cyrus' father Billy Ray Cyrus met Shackleford and acknowledged the resemblance. (Source: mardeeraquel/Instagram)

Enthusiast of classic menswear and blogger Johannes Laschet looks very much like Hollywood heartthrob Rya Gosling, and the tuxedo only helps. (Source: joe_laschet

Andele Lara, a student from Boston looks disturbingly like Rihanna and according to a report in the Galmopur, she is paid thousands of dollars to endorse and promote products. Now that's a life. (Source: A N D E L E L A R A/Instagram)

Jack Sparrow does have a look alike and you must only look at him to agree. With an Instagram handle hollywoodjohny, the resemblance is uncanny. (Source: Hollywoodjohny/Instagram)

Sonakshi Sinha's doppleganger Priya Mukherjee is only too aware of the resemblance and was in news in 2015 when she dressed up like the Dabangg actress to point out the similarity. (Source: File Photo)