Blind dates are mostly a let down, but when Simone Ferriero decided to visit Toronto to meet a girl for the first time, he didn't know the journey would be so magical. The Italy-based digital artist fell in love with a total stranger and documented his journey to gift his girlfriend a memory that they would cherish for a lifetime. While talking to Indian Express Online, Simone Ferriero aka Simz narrated his romantic journey through a series of pictures. (Source: Photo by Simone Ferriero)