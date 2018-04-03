These pictures showing ‘life in progress’ are cracking people up!
Share your thoughts
Share your thoughts
Best of Express
- Curfew in Rajasthan’s Hindaun City after houses of Dalit MLA, former minister set on fire; over 40 arrested
- I&B ministry overturns 'arbitrary' fake news norms after PM Modi's intervention, Opposition slams govt's U-turn
- Day after bandh, apex court says no interim stay
- Facing allegations in Videocon loan case, Chanda Kochhar pulls out of President's event
- IISc, IIT-Madras, IIM-Ahmedabad, JNU among top institutes in NIRF ranking 2018
- EntertainmentBaaghi 2 box office collection day 4: Tiger Shroff's film earns Rs 85.20 crore
- EntertainmentUrmila Matondkar: Naughtiness and wickedness in Bewafa Beauty is very unheard of
- EntertainmentAjay Devgn rings in 49th birthday with Kajol and kids in Paris
- EntertainmentFive films that show Prabhudheva is more than just a dancer
- SportsGambhir hits back at Afridi over Kashmir tweet
- SportsNehwal's father gets cleared to enter Games Village
- SportsPakistan vs West Indies 3rd T20I Live
- TechnologyNokia 9 to feature triple rear cameras, in-glass fingerprint sensor: Report
- TechnologyXiaomi Mi Gift Card launched in India: Here's how it will work
- TechnologyHMD Global's April 4 event in India: Nokia 6 (2018), Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 8 Sirocco expected
- LifestyleAishwarya Rai Bachchan, Pharrell Williams ROCK OUT in this latest magazine photo shoot