After staring the hell out of Baahubali 2, this woman has the perfect stare for 9 situations
If you are among the scores of Indians who watched Baahubali 2, chances are, among all the beautiful women who pledged their love and affection for Baahubali, you noticed another woman from the audience shone bright. At all pivotal juctures of the movie's plot, this woman was present, complete with her OTT expressions, of which one of the scenes in which she looks utterly bewildered even became a meme on Twitter. Yet, we think this woman from the grand movie deserves much more adulation. Here's therefore presenting her as a bonafide meme — juxtaposing 'the woman from Baahubali' and her (hilarious) bewilderment onto apt situations. Here's she is representing the entire womanhood to the news of Prabhas getting married. Calm down guys, it's still a rumour. (Source: Photo by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)
Raksha Gopal, with her stellar 99.6 per cent in Boards has now officially become India's Sharma ji ki beti. Meanwhile, this is probably how her cousins reacted when she scored an almost perfect 100. (Source: Photo by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)
Shashi Tharoor: "Exasperating farrago of distortions, misrepresentation ..." Baahubali aunty aka Us: Well .... (Source: Photo by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)
Can totally relate! (Source: Photo by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)
We'd rather prefer Second Coming. (Source: Photo by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)
Wow! A rare sighting these days! (Source: Photo by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)
Well, on second thoughts, this could be interesting. (Source: Photo by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)
(Source: Photo by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)
(Source: Photo by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)
(Source: Photo by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)