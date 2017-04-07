15 awesome words that have no English equivalent, but should

These words might sound unfamiliar and in all honesty might start giving you nightmares if made part of the everyday vocabulary. But if you have a love affair with weird sounding foreign words then you are at the right place. Here's a collection of 15 awesome word which might come handy if you are planning a trip overseas. After all, there's nothing better than knowing the native language of the place you are visiting to help you bridge those cultural differences. Get started!