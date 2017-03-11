Assembly election results 2017: 10 hilarious memes that has left Internet in splits

As the results of the 2017 Assembly polls are being declared, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seems to have pulled off incredible victories in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, leaving behind the ghost of Bihar. And after much hype, the Aam Aadmi Party certainly could not repeat their Delhi performance. Punjab, however, was the saving grace for the Congress, which has been on a downhill ever since it lost power at the Centre in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.