As Amitabh Bachchan backs OnePlus, we give 11 of his dialogues a creative twist
-
Amitabh Bachchan needs no introduction. Be it his imposing presence or deep voice, he has definitely got a panache to die for. Dubbed as the angry young man of India for he perfectly reflected the angst of the mass through many of his movies. the legend's iconic dialogues never fade away from our memory. But, hang on! What if some of his most memorable dialogues are given a creative twist? Well, in a promotional bid, OnePlus has come up with certain creatives of the Senior Bachchan with the brand blended in them. (Source: Nimish Dubey)
-
That's a hilarious twist to the dialogue from the movie 'Deewar'. (Source: Nimish Dubey)
-
When the intense Vijay from 'Agneepath' makes even more sense. (Source: Nimish Dubey)
-
Quite an interesting take, we must say! (Source: Nimish Dubey)
-
When he makes so strong a point! (Source: Nimish Dubey)
-
Such a loss of time and energy, isn't it? (Source: Nimish Dubey)
-
Because India is going cashless. (Source: Nimish Dubey)
-
Why try nabbing him? He's just a call away. (Source: Nimish Dubey)
-
C'mon God! He isn't asking for the moon after all. (Source: Nimish Dubey)
-
It seems things got pretty much square now! (Source: Nimish Dubey)
-
Quite a strong message, isn't it? (Source: Nimish Dubey)