“Take your broken heart, make it into art,” American actor Carrie Fisher once said. Most artists have different ways of expressing their creativity. And, nature has been a great source of inspiration for many artists. One such love-struck person is artist James Brunt, who uses natural objects to make art. The artist, who hails from Yorkshire, England, spends hours arranging pebbles, rocks, leaves, twigs, and almost everything that has been gifted to us on beaches or forests. His diligence, intricacy and hard work is simply spectacular. Scroll down to see some masterpieces that he created. (Source: Photo by James Brunt/Facebook)