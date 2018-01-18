This artist’s GENDER twist to old ads gives men a taste of their own SEXIST poison
No Comments.
Best of Express
- Aadhaar hearings in SC: Citizens share data with firms to get insurance, then why not govt, asks bench
- GST Council reduces tax rates of 29 handicraft items, decision on petrol in next meeting
- Prakash Raj: I am anti-Modi, anti-Shah, anti-Hegde. They are not Hindus
- CAG Vinod Rai's shoulder was used to place the gun to kill UPA, says A Raja in book on 2G case
- Padmaavat row: Rajasthan, Haryana may appeal against SC ruling; Bihar cinema hall vandalised
- EntertainmentAs SC lifts ban on Padmaavat, here’s a timeline of the hurdles it faced
- EntertainmentBhaagamathie was challenging: Anushka Shetty
- EntertainmentWhat not to do in the Bigg Boss house
- EntertainmentDabboo Ratnani Calendar 2018 launch
- SportsVirat Kohli sweeps ICC Awards 2017
- SportsKohli named captain of ICC ODI Team of the Year
- Sports'Board arbitrarily decided venue for Afghanistan Test'
- TechnologyFitbit Ionic review: The smartwatch for fitness freaks
- TechnologySamsung Galaxy On7 Prime first impressions: Can it beat Xiaomi Redmi Note 4?
- TechnologyHonor View 10 gets Face Unlock feature via software update
- LifestyleAfter digitally restoring paintings at the Ajanta Caves for 27 years, Prasad Pawar presents his works in an exhibition for the first time