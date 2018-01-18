3 / 10

“Last Thanksgiving, I visited my family in New Jersey and I overheard my uncles talk about how women are better off cooking, taking care of the kitchen, and fulfilling 'their womanly duties'. Although I know that not all men think that way, I was surprised to learn that some still do. It's also true that those ads were in the '50s and some people perceive them as vintage but it felt at that moment that the essence is still present in the folds of today's modern social fabric, so I went on to imagine a parallel universe, where the roles are inverted," he said (Source: Eli Rezkallah/Facebook/Instagram)