10 most annoying GOOD MORNING messages (now go forth and be irritating)

How many times have you woken up to friends (and family - actually mostly family) sending you these bright and chirpy and 'inspiring' Good Morning messages that are meant to spur you into action and motivate you to take on the world? Too many times and plus one for extra? Well, they're trying to do something nice so, it's not like you can be rude to them, which is why we have here a collection of annoying Good Morning messages (laced with a healthy dose of sarcasm) that are just perfect with their dry humour and slightly annoying tone. At least you'll feel good sending them. C'mon... Go forth and be annoying. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)