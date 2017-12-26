1 / 11

While learning a new language, it's not uncommon to start with the swearing or cuss words, but ever wondered how such expletives would look like in sign language? Not that we're encouraging the use of foul language in any way — we are NOT! — but it's always good to know if someone might be gesturing something objectionable towards you. After all, knowledge is power, right? On that note, a group of deaf people, along with production house Cut, decided to give an insight in their world and have shown some NSFW (not suitable/safe for work) phrases and words in the American Sign Language (ASL). Don't like someone? We're NOT suggesting you give these a try. Never! (Source: Cut/YouTube)