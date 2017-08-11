Latest News
Amateur vs Pro: These before-and-after pictures show how a photographer ‘sees’ the world

Published on August 11, 2017 9:06 pm
    There is a fine line between amateur and professional photography, but do you know what separates the two? Phillip Haumesser captured the stark contrast, and showed how changing the 'eye' could change everything. He has also been giving free tips to learn the simple tricks of photography, and has released a few before-and-after pictures to define the actual results. Steal a glance at the professional edge in these pictures.

    A little love, and a lot of light! (Source: Phillip Haumesser Photography)

    Getting the details right! (Source: Phillip Haumesser Photography)

    Look for laughter! (Source: Phillip Haumesser Photography)

    Capturing the moment! (Source: Phillip Haumesser Photography)

    A candid shot! (Source: Phillip Haumesser Photography)

    Add a little depth. (Source: Phillip Haumesser Photography)

    Clicking a portrait! (Source: Phillip Haumesser Photography)

    Making the greens greener. (Source: Phillip Haumesser Photography)

    The real picture. (Source: Phillip Haumesser Photography)

    Beautiful scene. (Source: Phillip Haumesser Photography)

    Setting the shutters right! (Source: Phillip Haumesser Photography)

