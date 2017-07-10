On Alok Nath’s birthday, our favourite sanskaari memes on Baauji

Alok Nath, known more popularly as Sanskaari Baauji, turns 61 as he celebrates his birthday on July 10. Known for essaying some of the most 'saintly' and 'cultured' characters on the silver screen — Alok Nath has, in fact, immortalised the role of the ever-sacrificing father of the daughter who has reached 'marriageable age'. Always ready for kanyadaan and ever-loving, Sanskaari Baauji has taught us more lesson than one over the years. And the good folks on the Internet were kind enough to quickly make cards of his goodness and archive them as 'Alok Nath Sanskaari memes and jokes', lest we forget him and his godness. On his birthday today, here are 10 'Alok Nath is so sanskaari' jokes for the versatile actors' fans and well-wishers. (Source: Alok Nath Sanskaari Jokes/Facebook)