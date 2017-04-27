This ‘least-bride-y’ woman surprised husband with the most romantic cartoons for their wedding

A cool illustrator who creates cute and quirky caricatures for a living, Alicia Souza is a self-made entrepreneur with her own brand. Making her marriage public, Souza surprised her husband by creating a special website — dearestgeorge.com — with endearing drawings and cartoons about their daily life. What's more, these lovey-dovey illustrations will make you miss you loved one too.



With their adorable pet dog, Charles-Brown, and guinea pig, Henry-Oats, (Source: Alicia Souza/dearestgeorge.com)

This cartoon beautifully captures their 'proposal-moment'! Adorable, isn't it? (Source: Alicia Souza/dearestgeorge.com)

A box of colourful candy rings and cartoons edited with his real pictures made it a perfect proposal. Wow! Relationship goals, anyone? (Source: Alicia Souza/dearestgeorge.com)

With this lovely letter, Alicia Souza confessed her love for George Seemon and made their wedding announcement public! (Source: Alicia Souza/dearestgeorge.com)

"I met George when I just moved to Bangalore. It was a common friend’s wedding and I thought he was cute. As cute as his girlfriend at the time. I remember it was the first time I’d ever seen anyone wear a mundu stylishly. I was sooooo an NRI-tourist that of course mundus and banana-leaf-eating was as normal as giggling in a rickshaw.

Bleh bleh..we hardly ever kept in touch.

Many many moons later, on one regular day he gave me a lecture on how he liked me. A lecture. I had JUST gotten out of a very very long relationship and through my thoughts of thinking he was mad (and maybe a bit cute), I giggled and said that’s fine but I needed time."



Don't they just look picture-perfect in this one? "You get only a few ok. We take bi-annual selfies at other people's weddings," Souza writes. (Source: Alicia Souza/dearestgeorge.com)

"He found out that I’m the least ‘bride-y’ girl in the entire universe. Even I didn’t realise how much I’m NOT a bride. I spent my entire tomboy-ish life dreaming about my future spinster life with a farm or just a whole lot of pets and left all the wedding dreams to my sister. For someone who absolutely ADORES attending weddings, I abhor even thinking about actually HAVING a wedding. *insert a lot lot lot lot lot lot lot of guilt and unaccepted explanation about my feelings to family/friends/people here*...," Souza confesses. (Source: Alicia Souza/dearestgeorge.com)

"We signed our marriage registration papers with a few friends, who surprisingly showed up (thanks you guys!!), and realised how I suddenly LOVED saying the word ‘husband’. I also may be the only person who pinched their husbands bum in a government office," Souza shares. (Source: Alicia Souza/dearestgeorge.com)

"Thank you for being the best boyfriend, lover and now, well, husband I could ever dream of. For compromising when I’m refusing to budge, for being loving when I want to punch you in the face and for being helpful when I’m shy to call the waiter to order another naan," Souza writes. (Source: Alicia Souza/dearestgeorge.com)

That's how they went to buy a house! (Source: Alicia Souza/dearestgeorge.com)

Alicia Souza and George Seemon's tower of love! (Source: Alicia Souza/dearestgeorge.com)

"It’s kind of sickening that I look forward to seeing him home everyday with as much eagerness as I did when we just started going out." (Source: Alicia Souza/dearestgeorge.com)

The return gift! (Source: Alicia Souza/dearestgeorge.com)

Sleeping positions after marriage! (Source: Alicia Souza/dearestgeorge.com)

Major missing! (Source: Alicia Souza/dearestgeorge.com)

Marriage rules: Sharing is caring! But, not with chocolates. (Source: Alicia Souza/dearestgeorge.com)

So much happiness. (Source: Alicia Souza/dearestgeorge.com)

Ah, that sweet smell! (Source: Alicia Souza/dearestgeorge.com)

True feelings! (Source: Alicia Souza/dearestgeorge.com)

What it's like being married? (Source: Alicia Souza/dearestgeorge.com)