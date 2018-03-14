1 / 10

Born on March 14, Albert Einstein is considered one of the most celebrated physicists. Einstein's theory of relativity forms the crux of modern physics. The German-born theoretical physicist is most widely known for his mass–energy equivalence formula E = mc2 and in 1921, for his contributions, he won a Nobel Prize in Physics. Although the world remains indebted to Einstein for his contributions, his quotes can make one chuckle. His wit and humour shine through his words and can lift one's mood and spirits in no time. On his birth anniversary, here are 10 quotes by him.(Designed by Nidhi Mishra/The Indian Express)