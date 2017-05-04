How well do you know your brands? 20 full forms of brand names you probably didn’t know

In our daily lives we use several brands, and without batting an eyelid can say which one is our favourite. We are completely aware of which brand to choose, and which one to avoid. But sadly such clarity eludes us when it comes to knowing about what their names, rather abbreviations, stand for. Do you know what DKNY stands for, or the brand IBM, whose computer you might have had used, means? Perhaps not. Apart from these, there are several other brands which are actually abbreviations, and their full forms have stories hidden in them. Let us help you to know the brands you use, a tad better.



Adidas is actually the short form of its founder's name Adolf Dassler,. (Source: Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express)

Anand is a place in Gujarat which is also known as the milk capital of India. (Source: Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express)

AND stands for Anita Dongre, the designer helming the brand. (Source: Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express)

Often considered the ultimate brand for cars, BMW stands for Bayerische Motoren Werke,that means'Bavarian Motor Works'. (Source: Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express)

We all had a television from BPL. But do you know it stood for British Physical Laboratories? Well now you do. (Source: Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express)

The company was named after the founder, Donna Karan and the city where it was founded, New York. (Source: Indian Express)

This famous sports broadcasting TV channel stands for everything it endorses. (Source: Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express)

French Connection started using 'FCUK' after getting the idea from faxes between Hong Kong and UK which were headed "FCHK to FCUK". (Source: Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express)

The name is an acronym for Fabbrica Italiana Automobili Torino, meaning “Italian automobile factory of Turin.” (Source: Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express)

In Swedish, Hennes means 'hers' and was the name of the original store. Mauritz was the name of a shop acquired by H&M founder Erling Persson, who later joined the 2 words together. (Source: Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express)

Registered in 1994, HDFC Bank Limited was promoted by the Indian housing company Housing Development Finance Corporation, which is where the name comes from. (Source: Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express)

HP stands for Hewlett Packard,the American multinational information technology company responsible for its operations. (Source: Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)

The company originated in 1911 and was renamed "International Business Machines" in 1924. (Source: Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express)

The bank was started by the ICICI Indian financial institution, and that's where it gets its name from. (Source: Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express)

This company's name is a combination of the words Integrated Electronics. (Source: Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express)

ITC was originally established as the Imperial Tobacco Company, but was renamed in 1970 as the Indian Tobacco Company. (Source: Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)

This audio company was founded by James Bullough Lansing in 1946, and it is the initials of his name that he used as the name of the brand. (Source: Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express)

LEGO is an abbreviation of the words Leg Godt, which means 'play well' in Danish. (Source: Rajan Sharma/ Indian Express)

Originally called Goldstar, the 'lucky' was added after a merger with Lucky Chemical and LG Cable in 1995.