The New Year is upon us and the days ahead — full of possibilities and opportunities — await us. While the revelry and the celebrations continue, motivation and sufficient inspiration are necessary to go through the 365 days. Not all days will be the same and some, as often is the case, might get too trying. While losing hope and getting disheartened might seem like a possibility, it is important to take heart and look at the brighter things in life. And what better than words to motivate us and keep us glued to the objective. We bring to you 365 quotes for the days of 2018. Fall back upon them whenever the going gets tough.