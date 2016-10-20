1 / 18

Feminism in India and across the world has been deeply misunderstood. Time and again, they've have explained that it doesn't not mean hating men. It just means standing up for equal rights. It does not mean that men should stay off the roads so women could walk freely. It just means women should feel free despite their presence. The ideology means putting a stop to gender stereotypes and putting women in a box. Well, there's a long for people to really understand feminism now that it has become complex with entrants like feminazis, meninists and what not! Meanwhile, check out 18 tweets by feminists that we hope you'll enjoy.