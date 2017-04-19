15 relatable #workmemes that will leave you in splits
-
Growing up in a trap. Period. And the worst thing about a grown-up's life is going to work every day. The gruelling and never-ending long hours for five days, and for those unlucky souls who also work on Saturdays is just too much to bear. Round the world, people share the common pains, be it batteling the Monday Blues or boss asking to work for longer hours, it gives us too much feels! While we can't do much about the pain, here are few #workmemes that will instantly bring a smile on your face and give you all the strength and support you need.
-
Blasphemous (Deltro/ Twitter)
-
Even Usian Bolt could be defeated (Source: Mrs. Entrepreneur/ Twitter)
-
NO! just NO! (Proletariat.ca/ Twitter)
-
Every time in middle of an assignment when your system crashes (Source: JobsInTheUS/ Twitter)
-
When your is everything beyond the job description! (Source: The Interview Guys/ Twitter)
-
When you are asked to rectify someone else's mess (Source: Jasmine Briggs/ Twitter)
-
When you know it's holidays for the next TWO days!! (Source: CellPhoneTrackingRvw/ Twitter)
-
When doing it right is WRONG (Source: Kelly Clarke/ Twitter)
-
What!? (Source: Sami Riot/ Twitter)
-
Sigh! *sobs* (Source: Briana Hill/ Twitter)
-
Those long summer months in office! (Source: The Interview Guys/ Twitter)
-
The International favourite drink on every Monday (Source: iPhone World/ Twitter)
-
When you are just 22 and your employer asks for 10 years experience! (Source: The Interview Guys/ Twitter)
-
Because boss is alway funny! (Source: Urbansecrets/ Twitter)
-
Who is ready for weekend? (Source: The Interview Guys/ Twitter)