15 relatable #workmemes that will leave you in splits

Growing up in a trap. Period. And the worst thing about a grown-up's life is going to work every day. The gruelling and never-ending long hours for five days, and for those unlucky souls who also work on Saturdays is just too much to bear. Round the world, people share the common pains, be it batteling the Monday Blues or boss asking to work for longer hours, it gives us too much feels! While we can't do much about the pain, here are few #workmemes that will instantly bring a smile on your face and give you all the strength and support you need.