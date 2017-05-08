10 foods that will keep you hydrated and help you survive this summer

Summers can be tough. With the mercury relentlessly rising and the sun refusing to be kind year after year, it does take a lot to survive summers. At the same time it doesn't help that most of us have to go outside for work or to do some daily chores. Staying under the sun for a long time is not only tiresome but also makes most of us feel extremely dehydrated. While drinking lots of water at regular intervals remains an unsaid norm, there are other fruits and vegetables which have high water content and consuming them can keep you hydrated for a long time. We bring to you 10 such foods that will help you survive summers.



WATERMELON: As the name suggests, watermelons are high in water content and consists almost 92 per cent water. It is also rich in antioxidants. Remember this humble fruit this summer. (Source: Thinkstock Images)