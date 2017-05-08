10 foods that will keep you hydrated and help you survive this summer
-
Summers can be tough. With the mercury relentlessly rising and the sun refusing to be kind year after year, it does take a lot to survive summers. At the same time it doesn't help that most of us have to go outside for work or to do some daily chores. Staying under the sun for a long time is not only tiresome but also makes most of us feel extremely dehydrated. While drinking lots of water at regular intervals remains an unsaid norm, there are other fruits and vegetables which have high water content and consuming them can keep you hydrated for a long time. We bring to you 10 such foods that will help you survive summers.
WATERMELON: As the name suggests, watermelons are high in water content and consists almost 92 per cent water. It is also rich in antioxidants. Remember this humble fruit this summer. (Source: Thinkstock Images)
-
BROCCOLI: A great source of Vitamin A and Vitamin K, broccoli will help you stay hydrated this summer. (Source: File Photo)
-
CANTALOUPE: Sweet and delicious, cantaloupes contain 90 per cent water. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)
-
CAULIFLOWER: Cauliflower contains more than 90 per cent water and is a great source of fibre. (Source: File Photo)
-
CELERY: Celery stalks have 95 per cent water, and are high in fibre and minerals including potassium and vitamin K. (Source: Thinkstock Images)
-
CUCUMBERS: Cucumbers have a water content of more than 90 per cent and can help the body stay hydrated. It also flushes out toxins from the body. (Source: Thinkstock Images)
-
CURD: Curd is a delicious coolant, and is extremely versatile. You can always make a glass of lassi or prepare a dessert using it. (Source: File Photo)
-
GRAPEFRUIT: Tangy and juicy, grapefruits are extremely tasty and is high in water content. It is also loaded with Vitamin C. (Source: File Photo)
-
STRAWBERRIES: They are high in water content, and tasty too. (Source: File Photo)
-
TOMATOES: They contain 94 per cent water, and also works wonders for the skin. (Source: File Photo)