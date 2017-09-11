Xiaomi Mi Mix 2, Mi Note 3 and Mi Notebook Pro launched in China

Xiaomi announced the launch of the much-awaited Mi Mix 2 today. The phone is a bezel-less 5.99 inch display, with a 12 MP rear camera and a 5 MP selfie camera.

Mi Mix 2 comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, and the screen provides a 18:9 aspect ratio in Full HD+viewing. This has a ceramic body, and the Special Edition has a ceramic unibody design. Mi Mix 2 will launch in India as well.

Xiaomi also launched a Special edition version of the phone which has a ceramic unibody, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. This version has no aluminium frame on the side.

Xiaomi also announced the launch of the Mi Note 3. This features AI-based face recognition and offers dual-rear camera sensors.

This phone comes with a 12 MP dual-rear camera and 16 MP front camera. As a larger version of the Mi 6, it also offers a 5.5-inch display and a 3500 mAh battery on board.