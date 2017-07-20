Xiaomi Mi third anniversary sale: Here are the top deals

Xiaomi is celebrating its three years in India, and is hosting 3rd Mi anniversary sale on its website from July 20 to July 21. Xiaomi smartphones as well as accessories will be up for grabs during the sale. The company is offering discounts, and other deals across its range of products and Re 1 flash sale will also take place on the two days. Goibibo will give Rs 2000 off on domestic hotel bookings for those who shop from Mi.com. SBI debit card users will get 5 per cent cashback on a minimum transaction of Rs 8,000. maximum cashback is Rs 500 per card account. Here's a look at all the offers:



Xiaomi Mi Max 2, which was launched on July 18 in India, is up for sale during the sale. The smartphone is supposed to go on sale starting July 27 across offline as well as online platforms. Xiaomi is giving users an early access to the smartphone, which is priced at Rs 16,999. The highlight of the smartphone is its massive 5,300mAh battery. Other specifications include a 6.44-inch display, Snapdragon 625 processor, and 4GB RAM.



Xiaomi Redmi 4, Redmi Note 4, and Redmi 4A smartphones will go on sale at 12 PM on July 20. The Redmi 4 is priced starting Rs 6,999, while the Redmi Note 4 starts at Rs 9,999. The Redmi 4A costs Rs 5,999.



Xiaomi is offering discounts on Mi Home products as well as Xiaomi accessories during the sale as well. The Mi Capsule Earphones get Rs 100 off, and are now listed at Rs 899. The Mi Headphones Comfort is down to Rs 2,699 compared to the original price of Rs 2,999. Xiaomi’s Mi In-Ear Headphones Pro HD, Mi In-Ear Headphones Basic, Mi VR Play headset, Mi Selfie Stick, Mi Air Purifier Bundle, and Mi Wi-Fi Repeater 2 are also up for grabs.



