Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ are here: Infinity Display to Bixby, the key features

Samsung Galaxy S8, and Galaxy S8+ are officially here. They sport features like an Infinity Display, Bixby, a home button that is embedded inside the front glass, and a lot more. Here's a closer look at the Samsung Galaxy S8. (Image source: AP)

So let's start with the display: Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ come with an Infinity Display, which basically means there are no bezels on the side. Samsung says it has been able to fit a bigger display in a compact body. Galaxy S8 has a 5.8-inch display, Galaxy S8+ has a 6.2-inch display. The resolution is the same on both phones: QHD+ which is 2960x1440 pixels. (Image source: AP)

Samsung has added the home button underneath the glass on the front. The fingerprint scanner has been shifted to the back of the phone. Galaxy S8, S8+ also come with IP68 water and dust resistant ratings as well. The processor is 10nm FinFet design chip and the phones will run the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835/ Exynos 8895 processor depending on the market and region. (Image source: AP)

Samsung Galaxy S8 has a 12MP camera on the back with OIS and f/1.7 aperture. Samsung is sticking with the Dual Pixel technology we saw in the S7 smartphones. Samsung has, however, bumped up the front camera on the Galaxy S8 which is now 8MP with f/1.7 aperture. The front camera also has auto-focus as well. (Image source: AP)

Samsung Galaxy S8 sports a 3000 mAh battery, while the Galaxy S8+ gets a 3500 mAh battery. Samsung has gone for Type-C USB charging with the new phones. (Image source: AP)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ will also come bundled with high-end earbuds from AKG, which cost around $99. These earphones are noise-cancelling as well. (Image source: Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy S8 will also come with Bixby, the company's own voice-assistant. It can be used via touch, voice and text commands. (Source: AP)