Samsung has launched the Galaxy A8+ (2018) in India. This smartphone will feature the company's Infinity Display, also found on the Galaxy S8 and Note 8 devices. Enabled with Bixby, and facial recognition-based unlocking, this phone is expected to compete with Honor View 10, the OnePlus 5T and Xiaomi's Mi Mix 2. Galaxy A8+ will go on sale on January 20 at 12 pm and it will be priced at Rs 32,990. Galaxy A8+ is Amazon exclusive in India. Here's a close look at the smartphone. (Image source: Shruti Dhapola/Indianexpress.com)