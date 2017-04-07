Reliance Jio 4G plans: Here’s what you pay and what you get

Reliance Jio's free services will come to an end on April 15, which means after this date, users will have to pay to continue using company's data services. The company has listed various prepaid and postpaid plans on its site, which users can recharge with in order to continue using Jio 4G data. Also, it is advisable you become a Jio Prime member before April 15 as Jio is offering much more data at cheaper prices to its Prime members compared to non-Prime members.Take a look at all prepaid plans that Jio has for its Prime as well as non-Prime members. Remember, voice calls to any network whether local, STD or roaming are free. Also local, STD and roaming SMSes to all operators are free except for Rs 149 plan, which has a limit of 300 SMSes and a validity of 28 days.

Reliance Jio Prime prepaid plans start at Rs 19. What Jio Prime members get: 200MB 4G data, no FUP (Fair Usage Policy) with a validity of 1 day. What non-Prime members get: 100MB of data, no FUP limit with a validity of 1 day.

Reliance Jio Rs 49 plan. What Jio Prime members get: 600MB 4G data, no FUP with a validity of 3 days. What non-Prime members get: 300MB of data, no FUP with a validity of 3 days.

Reliance Jio Rs 96 plan. What Jio Prime members get: 7GB 4G data, 1GB/day FUP with a validity of 7 days. What non-Prime members get: 0.6GB of data, no FUP with a validity of 7 days.

Reliance Jio Rs 149 plan. What Jio Prime members get: 2GB 4G data, no FUP with a validity of 28 days. What non-Prime members get: 1GB of data, no FUP with a validity of 28 days. Both Prime and non-Prime members get 300 local, STD, roaming free SMSes to all operators.

Reliance Jio Rs 303 plan. What Jio Prime members get: 28GB 4G data, 1GB/day FUP with a validity of 28 days. What non-Prime members get: 2.5GB of data, no FUP with a validity of 28 days.

Reliance Jio Rs 499 plan. What Jio Prime members get: 56GB 4G data, 2GB/day FUP with a validity of 28 days. What non-Prime members get: 5GB of data, no FUP with a validity of 28 days.

Reliance Jio Rs 999 plan. What Jio Prime members get: 60GB 4G data, no FUP with a validity of 60 days. What non-Prime members get: 12.5GB of data, no FUP with a validity of 30 days.

Reliance Jio Rs 1999 plan. What Jio Prime members get: 125GB 4G data, no FUP with a validity of 90 days. What non-Prime members get: 30GB of data, no FUP with a validity of 30 days.

Reliance Jio Rs 4999 plan. What Jio Prime members get: 350GB 4G data, no FUP with a validity of 180 days. What non-Prime members get: 100GB of data, no FUP with a validity of 30 days.