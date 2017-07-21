JioPhone feature phone with 4G VoLTE is here: Top features to note

Reliance Jio JioPhone with 4G VoLTE has been announced in India by Reliance Industries Limited chairman Mukesh Ambani at company's Annual General Meeting (AGM). JioPhone is a feature phone, but what sets it apart from the crowd are features like 4G VoLTE capability and the ability to use the device via voice commands. Ambani called this phone 'India ka smartphone,' and all voice calls on Jio's network will be free on JioPhone. Let us take a look at the top things announced at Jio's AGM.

First things first: Pre-orders for JioPhone starts August 24, and the phone will start shipping from the first week of September. Reliance Jio JioPhone will be made available on the first-come, first-served basis, and Jio plans to push out at least 5 million units of JioPhone per week. JioPhone is free of cost, though the company is charging a deposit of Rs 1500 for three years. The deposit is refundable, and it can be claimed when users decide to return the used JioPhone after three years of use.

As for specifications, Reliance Jio JioPhone comes with a 2.4-inch QVGA display, an Alphanumeric keypad, a dedicated button for torchlight, a headphone jack, microphone, speaker, and support for FM Radio. Another unique feature of the JioPhone is its 4G VoLTE-enabled, and comes with support for Jio apps. This means users can watch a movie on the JioPhone via JioCinema app or listen to music using JioMusic app. Reliance Jio JioPhone can be used to browse Internet as well, though that's optional. Other features include SOS functionality, which can be activated by pressing 5, support for NFC that enables quick payments, and the ability to cast content on TV.

Jio's data plans start at Rs 153 per month. It gives users unlimited data on this 4G VoLTE feature phone. To broadcast their JioTV app on their television, users will have to recharge with Rs 309 per month. Reliance Jio also introduced two sachet packs of Rs 23 for two days and Rs 53 per week. They come with the same benefits.

Reliance Jio JioPhone will be a 'Made in India' device. “Jio will reinvent the conventional feature phone with a device made in India for Indians,” said Mukesh Ambani.

Ambani said it is unfair that 50 crore Indians still have to pay for voice. According to the Reliance Industries chairman, features phone users spend Re 1.20/Re 1.50 per minute for voice calls. They pay Rs 4,000 - Rs 8,00 per GB of data, while their smartphone counterparts get the data for cheaper. "This makes it impossible for them to consume 2G data,” he added.

Reliance Jio aims to cover 99 per cent of population soon. Ambani announced 10,000 more Jio offices, and the company plans to integrate with most e-commerce platforms as well.

Reliance Jio has now has 100 million paid customers, who have paid more than Rs 309 recharge. Jio Prime members will get special tariffs and benefits, said Mukesh Ambani. The company took largest free to paid migration starting March.