First images of Nokia 8 from London

Nokia 8 flagship smartphone has been unveiled by HMD Global at an event in London. The premium smartphone features dual rear cameras and it runs Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 mobile platform. Priced at Euro 599 (Rs 45,000 approx), Nokia 8 will hit the stores globally by September. The smartphone is expected to become available in India starting October. Here's a look at everything you need to know about Nokia 8.



Must Read Nokia 8 first impressions: Sleek design, new camera features and the ‘bothie’ (Source: Photo by Shruti Dhapola)

Nokia 8 gets a 5.3-inch 2K LCD IPS display with Gorilla Glass 5 on top. The smartphone runs stock Android 7.1.1 Nougat version.



Must Read Nokia 8 first impressions: Sleek design, new camera features and the ‘bothie’ (Source: Photo by Shruti Dhapola)

Nokia 8 comes in four colour options - polished blue, copper with a glossy finish and blue, steel with a matte finish.



Must Read Nokia 8 first impressions: Sleek design, new camera features and the ‘bothie’ (Source: Photo by Shruti Dhapola)

Nokia 8 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage (expandable up to 256GB via a micro SD card).



Must Read Nokia 8 first impressions: Sleek design, new camera features and the ‘bothie’ (Source: Photo by Shruti Dhapola)

Nokis 8 uses Zeiss Optics branding for dual rear cameras as well as front camera. What’s interesting is the new ‘Bothie’ mode, where people can use both the front and rear cameras in Nokia 8 together to stitch together an image. It also comes with a dual-sight video feature which enables simultaneous live-streaming on social media networks from both front and rear cameras on a split screen.



Must Read Nokia 8 first impressions: Sleek design, new camera features and the ‘bothie’ (Source: Photo by Shruti Dhapola)

Nokia 8 sports a 13MP+13MP combination lens at the back with a monochrome and RGB sensor. Other features include 1.12um, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, IR range finder, and dual tone flash. The front camera is also 13MP with 1.12um, f/2.0 aperture, and display flash. Both the front and rear cameras support 4K video recording.



Must Read Nokia 8 first impressions: Sleek design, new camera features and the ‘bothie’ (Source: Photo by Shruti Dhapola)

Nokia 8 comes in both dual-SIM and single-SIM variant.



Must Read Nokia 8 first impressions: Sleek design, new camera features and the ‘bothie’ (Source: Photo by Shruti Dhapola)

Nokia 8 comes with IP54 rating, which makes the device splash-proof.



Must Read Nokia 8 first impressions: Sleek design, new camera features and the ‘bothie’ (Source: Photo by Shruti Dhapola)

Nokia 8 packs a 3090 mAh battery, and the smartphone supports USB 3.0 as well as fast charging with Quick Charge 3.0 technology.



Must Read Nokia 8 first impressions: Sleek design, new camera features and the ‘bothie’ (Source: Photo by Shruti Dhapola)