Nokia 6, Nokia 5, and Nokia 3: Here’s a look at the new phones

Nokia 6, Nokia 5 and Nokia 3 are supposed to launch in India by June 2016. Pricing for the smartphones is supposed to be in Rs 20,000-Rs 10,000 range. In this photo, the Nokia 6, which sports a 5.5-inch Full HD LCD IPS display, which is fully laminated and will work well even under bright sunlight.

Nokia 6 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, 3GB RAM+32GB storage (which is expandable to 128GB).

Nokia 6 has a 16MP rear camera, and an 8MP front camera.

Nokia 5 sports a metal-unibody design with a slight curve at the back, and full lamination glass front. It has a 5.2-inch HD display.

Nokia 5 also has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor with 2GB RAM+16GB storage, which is also expandable to 128GB.

Nokia has a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera.

Nokia 3 is the smallest smartphone in this range with a 5-inch HD display and MediaTek processor. This one has a plastic build.

Nokia 3 has 2GB RAM+16GB storage, which is also expandable.